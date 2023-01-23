Lutz files nominating petition for Troy mayor

TROY — Troy City Council President William Lutz has submitted his nominating petition for mayor of the city of Troy in the May 2023 Republican Primary with the Miami County Board of Elections.

Lutz, who was first elected as an at-large City Council member in 2017 and subsequently elected as council president in 2019 and 2021, stated he is confident about his campaign’s efforts, according to a press release.

“Over the last few weeks, I have collected the signatures of dozens of our city’s residents.” Lutz said in the release. “These residents are ready for new leadership for our community. Voters are looking for a candidate that can do everything the job of being mayor requires. Our voters want our community to be the best place it can be for themselves and their families and they deserve leadership that believes the best in them.”

“Throughout the process of gathering these signatures, there was a consistent message that our community must do better,” he said. “Our community is in need of leadership that has the experience, education and passion to lead our hometown. During my time on council and in the community, I have worked to be a collaborative problem solver and a team player that has provided real solutions to real problems. My personal commitment is to work side-by-side with our residents to create Troy as a small town with big opportunities for everyone.”

“Tomorrow will mark 100 days until the May primary and our campaign is getting stronger each and every day,” Lutz said. “I am confident that the positive message of our campaign will resonate with voters.”

More information can be found online at www.williamlutz.org.