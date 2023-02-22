Main Street Greenville welcomes new Executive Director

GREENVILLE — The Main Street Greenville Board of Trustees are pleased to announce April Brubaker has been appointed as its new Executive Director. An experienced leader, Brubaker assumed responsibilities last week following the mutual decision to separate Main Street Greenville and the Darke County Visitors Bureau. Previous director Greg Billing will continue to serve as the Executive Director of the Visitors Bureau.

Brubaker brings more than a decade of experience working in non-profit organizations, including the Light Foundation, The Noble Circle Project and The United States Navy Cruisers Sailors Association. Her passion, creativity and organization stood out in furthering the revised mission of building community downtown.

“Hiring Brubaker is a win-win for both the City of Greenville and Main Street Greenville and we would like to thank the City for their generosity and efforts in making it a priority to maintain the velocity of downtown,” said Kristina Heath, vice president. “We look forward to working together with Brubaker to grow downtown. We are so lucky to have Brubaker on our team, we know she will continue to be a great leader in our community.”

Brubaker will manage day-to-day operations, as well as coordinate volunteers, lead fundraising efforts and assist with marketing, promotions and events.

“As a native of Darke County I am honored to continue to serve the community that I so deeply love! I’m looking forward to working with the interactive board of directors, volunteers, downtown business owners, and the City of Greenville to help strengthen the unique shopping opportunities and family fun events available downtown. I’m no stranger here and have built a lot of relationships previously and am eager to foster both old and new,” said Brubaker.

Main Street Greenville’s next event will take place on Friday, March 3, and is titled “Eat, Drink, and be Irish!” Participating downtown businesses will extend their operation hours to embrace the evening’s atmosphere, making for a unique shopping experience for all. To learn more about Main Street Greenville, visit their website at https://www.mainstreetgreenville.org/ for links to their social media and information on future events. They are located in The Welcome Center at 421 S. Broadway St. in Greenville.

“The Board of Trustees are very excited to see April get started. We feel as if we have created a lot of momentum under our previous director (Billing), and that April is the right person to carry on our agenda moving forward. Downtown is an exciting place to be, and her personality lends perfectly to that,” stated Chad Henry, board president.