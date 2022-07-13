Mainstreet Piqua hosts Downtown Sidewalk Sales

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

PIQUA – Mainstreet Piqua will be hosting the Downtown Sidewalk Sales on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 throughout each day.

The downtown businesses will be having reduced sale items available outside their storefronts during the event. There will be five businesses participating, including: Barclay’s Men’s Women’s Clothiers, Readmore’s Hallmark, The Second Story Gallery, Elite Etc, and Apple Tree Gallery.

“The sidewalk sales are an opportunity for businesses to get rid of ‘last season’s’ merchandise,” said Mainstreet Director Lorna Swisher.

Barclay’s Men’s Women’s Clothiers will have merchandise including Vera Bradley. Readmore’s Hallmark will have clothing, jewelry, kids stuff, and collectibles among other items.

The Second Story Gallery is going out of business and will have prints and furniture available at “huge discounts” according to Swisher.

Elite Etc will have their merchandise discounted inside the store which includes clothing. Apple Tree Gallery has a Christmas in July sale which involves a buy two get a third free on their ornaments.

“(The sale is) absolutely not to be missed,” commented Swisher.