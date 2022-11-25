Mainstreet Piqua launches online business guide

PIQUA — A new online interactive map now makes it easier to find and explore downtown Piqua businesses.

There are over 130 businesses, non-profits and organizations in the downtown interactive map, with the name, address and phone number on each listing. The map, which works on either a desktop computer or mobile device, also has a search feature – so visitors can find a business even if they are not exactly sure in which category they are listed. Several downtown Piqua businesses are encouraging visitors to scan the QR code on their front windows for a direct link to the map.

Mainstreet Piqua launched this new tool on the organization’s website, making it easier for area residents to explore the variety of shops, services, and restaurants downtown. The digital version of the map was created in conjunction with a printed shopping guide that debuted in early summer. The print guide is available at downtown businesses, or at the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St. The guide lists a wide variety of businesses by category, along with their addresses and phone numbers.

“The advantage of having a web-based map of our businesses is that we can easily keep the listings up-to-date as we add new businesses downtown,” says Lorna Swisher, executive director of Mainstreet Piqua in a press release. “Visitors can explore our downtown with this guiding their steps, from stores to restaurants, to spa services, and more. You’ll know where to go, and have the contact information to reach out if needed.”

The downtown interactive map has all the businesses in the downtown broken into eight different categories: shopping and retail, eat and drink, finances and banking, personal services, community resources & non-profits, professional services, weddings and parties, and ‘other’. Visitors to www.mainstreetpiqua.com can find the interactive map on the home page.

For more information about the interactive downtown map, contact Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.