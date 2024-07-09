Mainstreet Piqua presents ‘Christmas in July’

PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua has announced its Third Thursday “Christmas in July” event, set to transform downtown Piqua into a festive summer shopping experience on July 18.

“This joyful occasion promises a delightful blend of seasonal cheer and community spirit, offering something for everyone to enjoy,” said a Mainstreet Piqua press release.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with exclusive promotions, the Piqua Farmers Market, and tasty treats throughout downtown Piqua. The event kicks off with a series of sidewalk sales, where local businesses will showcase a wide array of unique items and special offers, perfect for summer shopping enthusiasts.

As part of the festivities, several shops will host open houses, inviting visitors to explore and discover the hidden treasures within Piqua’s vibrant retail scene. Foodies will delight in the diverse culinary offerings available, including irresistible food and drink specials served up by local eateries and food trucks.

A highlight of the event will be the Duck Drop Adoption table, where community members can support a good cause by adopting adorable rubber ducks, with proceeds benefiting Mainstreet Piqua’s programs.

“We are excited to bring the magic of Christmas in July to downtown Piqua,” said Mainstreet Piqua Director Staci Roth, in the release. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate summer, and enjoy all that our downtown has to offer.”

“Whether you’re browsing the sidewalk sales, indulging in delicious food and drink, or participating in the Duck Drop Adoption, Mainstreet Piqua’s Christmas in July promises a day of fun and festivity for the whole family. Mark your calendars for July 18, 2024, and join us in downtown Piqua for a memorable summer celebration,” the release said.

For more information and updates on Christmas in July, visit Mainstreet Piqua’s website at www.mainstreetpiqua.com or follow Mainstreet Piqua on social media.