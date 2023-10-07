Make me a match

By Kathy Henne

Realtors are not necessarily mortgage specialists. However, we all know that financing is an integral part of any real estate transaction, and buyers often look to agents for some guidance relating to their loan options.

It is for this very reason that agents maintain strong relationships with local lenders and mortgage specialists. Your Realtor is involved in coordinating the sale and purchase of your property and your lender keeps on top of the ever changing field of mortgage products.

There are now more choices than ever in terms of documentation, payment options, and loan terms. Just as examples, some of the most popular loans are fixed rate mortgages and adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs)

Fixed rate mortgages are just that – fixed regular principal and interest payments for an established period of time. ARMs can fluctuate after a certain time. These may work out for you if intend to move or refinance shortly when the rates come back down.

Every buyer has a best mortgage match, and there are literally hundreds of options. It can make your head spin! Have your Realtor recommend a trustworthy loan officer who can help you into the home of your dreams. It will be a match made in heaven.

