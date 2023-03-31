Make, take home macrame plant hangers

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a macrame class on April 11 from 6-8 p.m. The class will be held upstairs at the TMCS building located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.

The class is being taught by Fearless Finds owner Destinee Javier. The cost to attend is $40 for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents, $42 for non-residents. To register for this class, visit the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org.

According to Javier, “This is a beginner friendly class with a lot of laughter, encouragement and togetherness.”

Each attendee will receive all of the materials and equipment necessary to make and take home a plant hanger. Plants are included in the price of the class.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information, visit their website at tmcomservices.org.