The cast of “Mamma Mia” performs a scene during Monday’s dress rehearsal of the Piqua High School Music Department’s production of hit Broadway musical of the same name. Performances will be Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at Piqua High School. Both performances begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.piqua.org Online Ticketing.

