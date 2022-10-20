Man sentenced on drug charges

TROY – Robert Fulton, 35, of Tipp City, was sentenced to three years of community control sanctions with conditions including following all laws and ordinances, random urine screens, 40 hours of community service, and treatment if necessary by Judge Stacy M. Wall with Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Fulton entered a plea of no contest on Aug. 30. Fulton has six charges, a third-degree felony trafficking in marijuana, third-degree felony trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felony possession of oxycodone, fourth-degree felony possession of steroids, and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

According to a court document, if Fulton violates his community control sanctions, a prison term may be imposed. The trafficking in marijuana charge and the trafficking in drugs charge each have a prison term of 24 months. The possession of cocaine charge and the possession of oxycodone charge each have a prison term of six months. The possession of steroids charge has a prison term of 12 months. The final charge, tampering with evidence, has a prison term of 24 months.

“Should a prison term be imposed, counts one through five are to be served concurrent to one another and count six shall be served consecutive to counts one through five,” according to court documents.