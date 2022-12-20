Marines helping Santa

Bob Bloom, local coordinator for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program, picks up donations from American Legion Post 184 in Piqua earlier this week. Bloom has been volunteering for the program for the past 11 years. “All area donations remain in the local area,” said Bloom. His territory includes Miami and Shelby Counties. Donations are distributed through the Piqua and Sidney Salvation Army, as well as Tipp City Needy Baskets, and Miami County Children’s Services and Partners In Hope.