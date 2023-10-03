MC Commissioners address Board of Elections allegations

By: Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners addressed concerns over recent allegations of “falsification of financial records” of a member of the Miami County Board of Elections, during the Tuesday, Oct. 3, meeting.

Commissioner Wade Westfall addressed the issue in the following statement at the end of the meeting:

“The primary responsibility of the Miami County Commissioners is to ensure responsible and transparent use of Miami County residents’ dollars. Due to the recent allegations of falsification of financial records facing a Board of Election staff member, we requested our staff be especially diligent and review the department’s funding request. As a result, our office recently discovered a product valued at approximately $172,000 was received without following county procurement policies,” Westfall said.

Westfall added that based on advisement from legal counsel, this act did not constitute illegal activity based on current facts, but it does raise serious concerns about the board’s ability to ensure financial accountability.

“We have complete faith in the voting process and the many valued staff and volunteers who ensure Miami County residents are provided a reliable, safe, and convenient voting experience,” Westfall said.

In other business, the commissioners authorized the following contracts between Miami County and Montgomery County’s Ohio Justice Information System, also known as JusticeWeb:

• A 10-year contract for the Miami County Communication Center’s use of JusticeWeb. This agreement will begin on Jan. 1, 2024, with an estimated cost of $242 per year.

• A 10-year contract for the Miami County Municipal Court to use JusticeWeb for ten years beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.

Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• To set a bid date of Thursday, Nov. 2, in the commissioner’s meeting room to receive bids for the Troy-Sidney Road Bridge Replacement Project.

• To sign and change order No. 2 with Westerheide Construction Company of Sidney for the Miami County Engineering New Fuel Island Project for a decrease of $115,100. The total contract for the project is now $984,800.

• To sign an employee requisition for a water/wastewater systems utility worker in the department of sanitary engineering. The rate of pay for the position is $20 to $25 an hour, depending on qualifications.

• To sign a memorandum of agreement as requested by the county treasurer with Huntington National Bank. The agreement will run through Aug. 31, 2025.

The commissioners also announced the second annual Miami County Employee Picnic will be held on Friday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Duke Building on Miami County Fairgrounds.