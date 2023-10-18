MC Commissioners approve BOE funding ahead of November election

By Eamon Baird

TROY — Funding was approved for the Miami County Board of Elections by Miami Commissioners ahead of Election Day on Nov. 7.

The commissioners acknowledged reimbursement allocation for electronic poll books and other ancillary equipment for $71,210, determined by the number of active voters as of July 1, 2022.

Additionally, the commissioners authorized a master software and services agreement with Knowink, of St. Louis, for annual software maintenance and support, including implementation training and support. The initial term of this agreement is for three years for $172,500.

In other business, the commissioners agreed or approved the following agenda items:

• A healthy aging grant application to the state of Ohio Department of Aging. This grant, requested by the department of development, provides funding to support new or bolster existing programs that focus on delivering the vital services necessary to keep at-risk Ohioans in their homes and communities as long as possible. Miami County has been allocated $256,402.99 of the funding.

• The purchase from Garber Connect, of Englewood, for the west door at the Miami County Courthouse. The installation costs $12,855.00, and a 40% down payment is required upon approval.

• To award the 2023 managed print solutions project with Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises (DME) of Dayton, as requested by the Miami County IT department director. On Sept. 7, the commissioners authorized a renewal contract for 36 months, which will include 95,000 black and white images and 9,000 color images with overages to be billed according to the attached terms and conditions.

• Acknowledge receipt of the auditor’s office’s September 2023 monthly financial reports.

• To purchase 40 battery replacements for the Uninterrupted Power Source (UPS) Communication Center for $10,365.59. This purchase should last five years when it is estimated that the UPS system will need replacing.

Employment verifications for communications center and sanitary engineering for the following people:

• Daysi Cusick, telecommunicator in the communications center, starting Oct. 17 at $22.24 per hour.

• Caitlin Cunningham, telecommunicator in the communications center, starting on Oct. 30 at $22.24 per hour.

• Lily Wilson, a part-time recycling monitor and scale clerk at the department of sanitary engineering, starting on Oct. 23 at $16.50 per hour.

• Authorization for employee requisitions for a social services caseworker in the Job and Family Services Department. The pay range for the six open positions ranges from $21.56 to $29.17 per hour, depending on qualifications.

• The purchase of a new steel floor liner and paint for a Chevrolet 3500HD pickup truck as requested by the maintenance department for $5,600.

• Garage and gutter repair for the sanitary engineering department through Cotterman & Company Inc., of Minister. Inspection of the roofing revealed missing or damaged soffit on the east and west elevations, damaged vinyl insulation from birds, and leaking gutter joints. The cost of the project is $35,050.

• Twelve HP Pro desktop computers and related devices to the Miami County Sheriff’s Department from MNJ Technologies Direct Inc., Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

• Ten Microsoft Surface Pro Computers with a three-year extended service plan to the Miami County Sheriff’s Department from Insight of Chandler, Arizona, for $17,018.70.

• A contract with the village of Pleasant Hill and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department for 24-hour police protection. The village of Pleasant Hill agrees to pay $41,530 to Miami County. The contract term runs for one year, beginning on Jan. 1, 2024.

• To sign a First Amendment to Participation Agreement with Energy Purchasing Programs (Electricity) of the CCAO Service Corporation. In this agreement, electric generation supplies to various Miami County facilities shall initiate an optional conversion from an individual Participant purchase to an aggregated purchase process with CCAO Service Inc. The initial term, which ends on Dec.31, 2023, will be renewed for five years.