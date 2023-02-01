MC Commissioners award bid

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners awarded the Camp Troy Pump Station improvements project to Area Energy and Electric Inc. at their general meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The project is expected to cost $482,000. The awarding of the project is to also serve as a notice to proceed with the project.

Then, the commissioners tabled a resolution involving utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to reimburse lost revenue to the Miami County Animal Shelter in the amount of $13,000. The commissioners voted to table the resolution in order to look into whether or not to utilize unrestricted or restricted ARPA funds. The resolution currently would utilize unrestricted funds.

Another resolution authorized the employee health and wellness in the workplace participation incentive program along with the grant agreement. The program implements incentives to employees for their health care. The grant agreement is in the amount of $17,320.

In other business, commissioners authorized four resolutions involving independent contractor agreements for plans examining services for the Department of Development. These are the following contractors:

• Mike Wehrkamp with Wehrkamp Engineering Inc for $80,000;

• Bruns Consulting LLC for $170,000;

• Candace Goodall, Architect, for $120,000;

• Whitney Locker, Architect, for $100,000

Finally, commissioners appointed Jim Dando, of Troy, to the Miami County Rural Zoning Commission.