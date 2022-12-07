MC Commissioners consider Miami County Jail needs

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners opened bids for inmate healthcare services at the Miami County Jail and Incarceration Facility on Tuesday, Dec. 6, which included three bids.

The bids include:

• Team Health, from Knoxville, Tennessee;

• Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. from, Franklin, Tennessee;

• Southern Health Partners, from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The bids were deferred and will be awarded at a later date.

Then, the commissioners authorized an amendment to the electronic recording trusted submitter agreement which allows for the agreement to be extended indefinitely.

Also, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was authorized to purchase a PRE5 inmate clothing vacuum sealer in order to “securely package and store inmate clothing and other items in a 100% tamper evident package,” according to the resolution. The cost of the purchase is $11,036. According to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, the office currently has a smaller vacuum sealer for smaller items. The larger one would allow for coats, backpacks, and other larger items to be sealed.

The commissioners also approved a contract between Dr. William Ginn and the West Central Juvenile Detention Facility in order for the doctor to provide medical services for $800 per month or $9,600 annually. The contract is for two years.

Following the meeting, Miami County Treasurer James Stubbs provided the third quarter investment report. According to the report, the total balance of all funds is $153,339,256.02.