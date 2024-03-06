MC Commissioners OK CDBG funds

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for the Department of Development during their meeting on Tuesday, March 5.

Created in 1974, CDBG provides funds for housing and other community development purposes.

The commissioners authorized $109,000 for the village of Potsdam’s sidewalk improvement project. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) sets forth the requirements Potsdam must follow to receive the county CDBG funds, which are in with the village’s local matching contribution of $11,500 for the project.

An MOU with the village of Fletcher, authorizing to use $10,000 of its CDBG housing program income to assist with purchasing and installing a new tornado siren.

“These MOUs just lay out the responsibilities of Potsdam and Fletcher. So, once these are in place, projects should be ready to move forward as soon as the village project design contract,” Dan Suerdieck, Miami County planning and zoning manager, said.

The commissioners also accepted County Engineer Paul Huelskamp’s 2023 to 2024 annual report.

“You always do a nice job with that report, and you do a nice job with your department,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said.

“It goes around the office, and everybody works on putting it together,” Huelskamp replied.

The commissioners also authorized and signed a software maintenance services and information replication agreement with Fidlar Technologies on behalf of the Miami County Recorder. This agreement is for continued maintenance and support of the land records software systems used by the Recorder’s Office to record documents and cashier transactions.

The software maintenance coverage effective date is April 1, 2024, through April 1, 2025. The cost shall not exceed $13,260.

The replication agreement allows for digital replication, copying and off site backed-up data, images and information entered the land records software by the Recorder’s Office for a one-year term for $9,500.

In other business, the commissioners authorized or approved the following agenda items:

A quote from Applied Digital Solutions, of Louisville, Kentucky, authorizing the Communications Center to purchase 11 audio recordings that record public safety radio traffic channel upgrades for $17,621.90.

To sign a service contract between the Miami County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to purchase services for the effective support enforcement program administration effective March 1, 2024, through Feb. 28, 2025. The funding includes $8,500 for non-federal shares and $16,500 for Federal Financial Participation (FFP) reimbursement.

An employment verification for Madison Harmon as a social services caseworker in the Department of Job & Family Services at $21.56 per hour beginning on March 11.

Credit card expenditures for the commissioners’ office for work-related expenses for the second quarter of 2024.