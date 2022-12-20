MC Commissioners OK child placement contracts

TROY – Five contracts for child placement through the Department of Job and Family Services with Miami County were authorized on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Miami County Commission meeting.

The contracts involved five agencies throughout the area with each contract costing $500,000 except one which was $300,000. The contracts are created so that space is available if Job and Family Services needs to utilize a space, according to Elizabeth Slorp, with Job and Family Services.

Following the approval of the resolution, Commissioner Ted Mercer announced Slorp’s departure from her position with the county.

He said, “Congratulations and thank you. We wish you all the best. You’ve done great for us, and we will miss you.”

The other commissioners agreed and thanked Slorp for her work with the county for the past 16 years.

Then, the commissioners tabled a resolution that authorized a permanent easement and right-of-way between the Miami County Cherry Street parking lot and the Masonic Temple Building. Commissioner Gregory Simmons requested to table the resolution in order to “get a little bit more information” and to look at the way the “resolution was written.” All commissioners voted to table the resolution.

The commissioners also approved the 2023 appropriations and adopted the five-year capital improvement plan. In a press release, the appropriations for 2023 totals $42,983,238.59.

Commissioner Wade Westfall commented, “Given the current economic high inflation, keeping the growth of the 2023 budget at less than 3% is a remarkable accomplishment. I think it’s even more a remarkable accomplishment when you think about finishing up all the capital improvement projects that we’ve gotten underway in 2022 and into 2023 and also implementing wage increases throughout the county.”

According to a press release, “The approved budget also includes a 4% raise in general fund salary accounts for all non-union county employees.”

Another resolution was to sign a memorandum of understanding involving the reimbursement for the Hazardous Materials Response Team (Haz-Mat Team) members physicals. The cost of the reimbursement is $3,500 which is being paid utilizing funds provided by the Miami County Clerk of Courts and only involves members of the team who are not already paid for by the cities.

The city of Piqua petitioned for a change in township boundaries following the approval of the annexation of 662.035 acres and 1.605 acres. The commissioners approved the change in township boundaries.

Finfrock Construction Company Inc. and Ranger Earthworks LLC were both accepted for emergency water and sewer repair throughout 2023 for a cost not to exceed $10,000 per occurrence.

A contract between the village of Bradford and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was approved in order for the sheriff’s office to provide police protection throughout the 2023 year. Bradford will pay $8,725 per month and will reimburse the Sheriff’s Office for fuel for a maximum of $7,500 per year.

A similar contract was approved between the village of Pleasant Hill and the sheriff’s office for similar services. Pleasant Hill will pay $40,321 for the year.