MC Commissioners OK contract changes for bridge project

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners approved a contract modification with Korda/Nemeth Engineering for the Peterson Road Bridge project.

The contract modification is for an increase of $20,479 for “additional environmental studies and engineering work needed,” as stated in the resolution.

According to Paul Huelskamp, Miami County engineer, the environmental studies include studies and work involving bats.

Then, the commissioners amended a previous resolution involving the creation of a full-time special projects and safety coordinator. The amendment is to change the retirement and rehire dates to April 14 and April 24, for Douglas Evans to take the new position.