MC Commissioners OK contracts, grant apps

By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized a contract for services, a memorandum of understanding, contract negotiation, submission of a transit grant application, two releases of mortgages and approved a submission of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

During the commissioners’ Thursday, June 8, meeting, the commissioners authorized a contract with Riverside of Miami County, Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities for early intervention service coordination, early childhood intake and referral and local outreach which was requested by the Miami County Family and Children First Council. This contact is not to exceed $383,700 and will go into effect July 1 until June 30, 2024.

The commissioners then authorized the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Allen County Children Services and Miami County Job and Family Services to recruit foster families for children in foster care referred to Wendy’s Wonderful Kids Program. Allen County Children Services is handling the costs and the program will be implemented at no cost to the county.

Next, contract negotiations with Frontier Communications were approved. The negotiations are in regard to the provision of internet services for the Miami County One Stop Center, also known as the Commerce Center.

The transit grant application approved by commissioners on June 8 for the state fiscal year 2024 programs which potentially includes the Ohio Elderly and Disabled Transit Fare Assistance Program, Urban Transit Program, Rural Transit Program, Ohio Transportation Partnership Program and Bus and Bus Facilities Program. This approval allows Transportation Director Sarah Baker to file the application and execute contracts on behalf of the Miami County Board of Commissioners with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The board of commissioners then authorized the release of two mortgages under the county’s CHIP (Community Housing Improvement Program) program. The first is a property owned by William Anderson, 1139 Patton St., Troy, has a zero principle balance due to the Board of Miami County Commissioners. The second property, 1200 Maple St., Troy, was approved for release under the same program and reasoning as the previous property.

Lastly, the board authorized the submission of the 2023 CDBG Community Development Allocation Program and Housing Revolving Loan Fund Waiver Program applications by the Miami County Department of Development to the Ohio Department of Development, Office of Community Development. The CDBG Community Development Allocation Program expected funding is $196,000 for proposed projects. With this funding, the board allocated $10,000 to Fletcher for the Tornado Siren Replacement Project. It would also fund sidewalks in Potsdam and ADA accessible ramps in Tipp City.

In other business, the board received two bids for the 2023 Asphalt, Concrete Resurfacing Project. The first bid received is from John Jurgenson, in Springfield, for an amount of $2,554,635,60: Concord Township, $239,482; Elizabeth Township, $103,579; Monroe Township, $222,922.60; and Newton Township, $126,469.

The second bid comes from Barrett Paving Materials Inc. in Franklin. The total bid from Barrett Paving Materials Inc. is $2,816,915.50: Concord Township, $284,074; Elizabeth Township, $106,724; Monroe Township, $262,429.50; and Newton Township, $139,742.

The board defers the bids for approval by the Miami County Engineer.