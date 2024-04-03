MC Commissioners OK cyber security grant

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized a 2024 cyber security grant to the information technology (IT) department during their meeting on Tuesday, April 2.

County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA), based in Columbus, is used to reimburse funds and implement a multi-factor authentication process.

Adam Emswiler, director of the IT department for Miami County, said the cost will go out to bid but is estimated to cost roughly $55,000 per year.

“This is just a grant application to help offset some of the costs with a two-factor authentication that’ll be used for the communication center and all the agencies that connected the communication center as well as in-house personnel that connect remotely from outside access internal resources,” Emswiler said.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• To set Tuesday, April 23, to hear a request for change in zoning for Clark Scott, of Newberry Township.

• To award a bid and execute a notice to proceed with the Lostcreek-Shelby Road bridge replacement project to Brumbaugh Construction Inc., of Arcanum, for a cost of $426,394.

• To amend the Miami County Communication Center Board of Directors 911 program. The Miami County Center Board of Directors has since 2006 established a plan following section 128.06 of the Ohio Revised Code.

• To proclaim April as National County Government Month, and encourage all county officials, employees, schools, and residents to participate in county government activities.

• An employment verification for Jessica Daring as a new social services caseworker in the Department of Job and Family Services at a pay rate of $21.56 per hour beginning on April 22.

• The following employment requisitions in the Department of Job and Family Services: a full-time social services caseworker at a pay rate of $21.56 to $29.19, depending on qualifications (DOQ) due to the departure of Amanda Foster; a full-time program supervisor at a pay rate of $26.25 to $37.39 (DOQ) due to the promotion of Sharon Brulport.

At the end of the meeting, the commissioners opened bid proposals for the Miami County audio video recording system project from Justice AV Solutions, of Louisville, Kentucky, and BIS Digital Response, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Commissioner Greg Simmons was not in attendance for the meeting.