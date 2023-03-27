MC Commissioners OK guidelines for opioid grant program

By Haylee Pence

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners approved the creation and guidelines for the Miami County Opioid Settlement Grant program utilizing the county’s opioid settlement funds at their meeting on Thursday, March 23.

The grant program allows non-profits and businesses to use funds for opioid-related expenses in an amount not to exceed $15,000.

Applications are due by 9 a.m. on May 1 and can be found online at https://www.miamicountyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/46536/MIAMI-COUNTY-OHIO-OPIOID-SETTLEMENT-GRANT-APPLICATION?bidId=.

The funds must be used for programming that will benefit Miami County Residents by providing prevention, treatment, and recovery from addiction. Businesses and non-profits are also required to submit a variety of support documents which can be found in the application.

Then, the commissioners approved the financial contribution to the Miami County Partners for Animal Welfare (MCPAW) in order to “lead a capital fundraising campaign to construct a new, no-kill animal shelter in Miami County,” according to the resolution. The contribution in in the amount of $250,000 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The next resolution authorized the agreement between the Miami County Common Pleas Court, Municipal Court, and EzWarrant by StepMobile Inc. The program allows for the electric submission of search warrant requests from local law enforcement. According to Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt, the program will allow for search warrant requests to be approved anywhere electronically, which will reduce the time between submitting the request and getting approval.

The agreement is for two years and has a total cost of $9,600.

The commissioners also approved the following resolutions:

• Approval of the CostQuest Data License Agreement:

• Authorizing the agreement to perform step-parent adoption, one-sided home studies, and safety evaluations with Christin Woods in the amount of $15,000:

• Authorizing contracts between Juvenile Court, Common Pleas Court, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and the Miami County Child Support Enforcement Agency for clerk services, magistrate services, and extradition services:

• Setting the bid date for the Tipp-Elizabeth Road Bridge replacement project as April 18:

• Accepting the highway easement for Owens Road in Newtown Township:

• Awarding a $5,000 grant to the Miami County Soil and Water District for the annual tire recycling program:

• Awarding a contract to Cherokee Run Landfill Inc. for the management, transfer, and disposal of solid waste for Miami County:

• Annexation of 119.165 acres from Springcreek Township to the city of Piqua which was approved at the Nov. 1 Piqua Commission meeting. The annexation is to allow the property owner to “gain access to city water and dewer utility services,” according to the Piqua Commission resolution;

• Abolishment of the temporary project manager position.