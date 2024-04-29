MC Commissioners OK healthy aging grant agreements

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized to sign the second round of the Miami County Healthy Aging Grant Agreements for $48,747.80 at their meeting on Thursday, April 25.

The grants as recommended by the Miami County Department of Development in coordination with the Board of Trustees of the Miami County Continuum of Care Committee and executed under the terms of the State of Ohio Department of Aging (ODA), which said round two grants primarily focus on meeting the requirements for housing and food assistance, with the following organizations: Piqua Public Library, for $9,990 for digital literacy; Milton Union Senior Center, for $13,321 for digital literacy and fall prevention; Tipp City Senior Center, for $17,444.80 for digital literacy and food assistance; and the Troy Senior Center, for $7,992 for digital literacy.

Dan Suerdieck, manager of planning and zoning with the department of development, addressed the commissioners about the grants at the meeting.

“These are primarily to fill in the need for digital literacy at Piqua Library and provide training to the local senior center,” Suerdieck said. “There’s funding for the West Milton Senior Center, they have a door that they want to have an automatic opener on it, and Tipp City Seniors would provide meals at their location for the seniors.”

“I think this is great, and I want to thank you for the work that you put in,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said to Suerdieck.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• For the county engineer to negotiate a contract with LJB Inc., of Miamisburg, to provide professional services for the design of the Garnsey Street Bridge.

• An employee requisition for a full-time animal control officer at a pay rate of $18 to $24 depending on qualifications (DOQ), due to the departure of Caitlin Shuman.

• An employee verification for Annette McGuffie as a full-time technician in the department of development at a pay rate of $18.50 per hour beginning on Monday, April 29.

The commissioners will tour the Edison State Community College Nursing Facility on Wednesday, May 1, at 9 a.m.

The commissioners will also attend the 2024 Police Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 1, on the Courthouse Plaza at noon.