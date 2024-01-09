MC Commissioners OK maintenance funding

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized funding for several county maintenance and repair projects during their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The commissioners awarded a three-year heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) preventative maintenance agreement with Waibel Energy Systems, of Vandalia, for the Miami County Safety Building and Miami County Courthouse facilities and maintenance for $74,999.04. as requested by Facilities and Maintenance Director Ben Howlett.

“This is more than just preventive maintenance. This is the actual building control system as well. So, it’s a whole encompassing package for the safety building,” Howlett said.

Additionally, the commissioners agreed to award and sign a three-year agreement for repair services with Waibel Energy Systems for the HVAC system at the Miami County Hobart Center for county government, at a total cost not to exceed $48,684 billed quarterly.

“I’m always very pleased with how the county maintains and preventive maintenance-wise for all the equipment that we have. The County shows good stewardship,” Commissioner Wade Westfall said.

The commissioners also authorized a one-time financial contribution of $25,000 to the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum as requested by museum Board President Ted Jones. These funds will be used to provide support for the infrastructure upgrades to the museum, including repair of the roof, which has active leaks, putting the museum collection in danger of damage.

“I’m so glad the commissioners have agreed to do this. Many of us have been out to the museum, and they’ve done an outstanding job there,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said.

In other business, the commissioners approved or accepted the following agenda items:

• For Sara Bowers, interim director of Job and Family Services, to serve as the board’s designee to transfer child, family, and community protective allocation from the public assistance fund to the Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) fund or Public Children Services Agency (PCSA) fund in 2024.

• A memorandum agreement with outpatient mental health services with the Darke County Recovery Services recovery and wellness centers of Midwest Ohio for providing mental health assessment and liaison services on behalf of the court for $250 for each client identified and referred by the court.

• To sign a Title IV Child Placement contract with Reflections Group Home LLC., of Dayton, with Job and Family Services, which will run through the end of 2025 for $500,000.

• An employee requisition form for a scale clerk at the Department of Sanitary Engineering at a pay rate of $16.50 to $19 per hour, depending on qualifications.

• A quote from the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery of Dayton, authorizing the company to conduct an in-classroom recycling program titled T.R.A.S.H. (Taking Responsibility at School and Home), which is a math-based program where students will learn how much trash they produce, where trash goes, and how to recycle in Miami County properly. The cost shall not exceed $225 per program at a total cost not to exceed $10,000.

• To grant the Swailes Road Waterline Loop Project to M&T Excavating of Bradford in the amount of $426,803 and further sign a contract with M&T as requested by the Sanitary Engineer.

• To reappoint Annie Harrison of Covington to the Community Action Council (CAC) board for a term expiring on Dec. 31, 2027.

• The county auditor’s December summary revenue and expenditure reports.

• The county sheriff’s office’s December monthly expense accounting.

The appointment and re-appointments of the following to the Miami County Solid Waste Management Policy Committee, a term to expire at the end of 2025:

• Commissioner Ted Mercer, who will represent the Board of County Commissioners.

• Neal Rhoades, Concord Township Trustee, who will represent the townships.

• Jerry Herbe, a senior commercial loan officer at Minister Bank, who will represent the industrial and commercial sector of Miami County.

• Randi Pearson, who will represent the general interest of citizens.

• Deborah Oexmann, who will represent the general public.

To reappoint the following region 15 representatives for the OneOhio Recovery Foundation Inc. board commissioners:

• Gregory Simmons, commissioner, whose term began on March 10, 2022, and expires at the end of 2024, to represent the Miami County Commissioners.

• Matt Simmons, fire chief, for a three-year term, which began on Jan. 1, 2024, and will run through the end of 2026, to represent the municipalities of Miami County on the board.

• Terri Becker of the Tri-County Board, for a three-year term, which began on March 10, 2023, and will run through the end of 2025, to represent the townships of Miami County.