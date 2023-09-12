MC Commissioners OK One Stop Center funds change

By Eamon Baird

TROY— The Miami County Board of Commissioners approved several proposals during its meeting on Sept. 12, including a change to order No. 10 regarding the Miami County One Stop Center project.

The board authorized the change of order No. 10 in an agreement between Arcon Builders Ltd. of Arcanum. Additional funds for the project will cost $40,670.01. This is a change of the original proposal (30 R2) due to unsuitable soils and lead time issues and will cost $23,500. In addition, an owner-furnished electrical scope in the amount of $17,001.01. The updated contract amount now stands at $6,956,742.

