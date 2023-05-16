MC Commissioners OK purchase

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners approved an agreement between OnSolve LLC dba One Call Now and Municipal Court for their services in providing message delivery for the courts at their meeting on May 11.

The agreement includes 25,000 calls for a cost of $3,000 for a total of one year beginning Jan. 24, 2023. The contract is an annual agreement that was renewed.

They also acknowledged the receipt of the 2022 annual report from Juvenile Court.

June 1 is set as the bid date to receive proposals for the Miami County 2023 – Internet Service Provider project.