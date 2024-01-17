MC Commissioners OK purchases for engineer’s office

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases and set an annual meeting date for the Miami County Engineer’s office during their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The commissioners approved or authorized the following to the Miami County Engineer’s Office:

• A final agreement with Brumbaugh Construction Inc. for the 2023 Miami County bridge project, as requested by the county engineer, for an increase of $975.20, which reflects a change in quantities and materials. The total updated contract is now $999,225.20.

• To purchase two 2025 Western Star 47X single axle cabs and chassis from Truck Country, of Indiana, for $273,093. Additionally, to accept a quote from Kalida Truck Equipment Inc., of Kalida to fit the cabs and chassis with dump bodies, hydraulics, salters, and snowplow hitches at a total cost of $201,800.

• To set the date for an annual meeting of County and Township Officials for Thursday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the County Engineer’s Office.

• To sign the 2023 County Highway System Mileage Certification for 419.384 miles of county-maintained roads in Miami County. Said mileage has decreased by .77 miles due to annexations to the cities of Piqua, Tipp City, and Troy.

• To accept a quote from Buschur Electric Inc., of Minster, as requested by the assistant sanitary engineer and authorize said company to perform annual preventative maintenance on nine Kohler generator sets and one Generac generator for $14,379 spread over three years.

In other business, the commissioners authorized the following employment verification forms:

• Daysha M. Townsell as child support case manager for the department of Job and Family Services, starting on Jan. 22 at $17.82 per hour.

• Deborah Sandlin is the interim Child Protective Services Administrator in the Job and Family Services department starting on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at $32.93 per hour.

The commissioners unanimously approved the following agenda items:

• A requisition form for a full-time Department of Development Director for $110,000 to $120,000 per year, depending on qualifications, due to the upcoming departure of Director Richard Osgood.

• To award a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) preventative maintenance agreement with DeBra-Kuempel Inc., of Cincinnati. The agreement is to provide repair services for the HVAC system at the Miami County Commerce Center. The effective date for the contract is April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027. The total cost is $13,232 and will be billed semi-annually.

• To enter an Expedited II annexation petition filed on behalf of Wagner Paving Properties LLC. Michael A. Rieman, Esq. of 210 W. Main St., of Troy, asked for the annexation of 1.322 acres in Union Township to the village of Laura.

• To grant the commissioners’ chief administrator officer, Michael Cleary, the authority to perform certain contracting, personnel, and/or other administrative functions and/or duties on behalf of the board.

• A petition by the Newberry Township Trustees to vacate an alley in the unincorporated village of West Covington. The trustees originally filed this petition on Dec. 28, 2023.