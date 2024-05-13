MC Commissioners OK purchases for Sanitary Engineering Department

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved purchases for a truck and crane for the Department of Sanitary Engineering during their meeting on Thursday, May 9.

The commissioners accept a quote from Valley Ford Truck Inc., of Cleveland, for the purchase of a 2024 Ford F-450, 4×4, cab and chassis for $56,888.

Additionally the commissioners accepted a quote from KE Rose, of Huber Heights, and authorized said company to furnish and install a Liftmoore Crane to the new service truck for $67,250.

Assistant Sanitary Engineer Josh Lococo spoke about the need for the new purchases to the commissioners.

“We need a bigger truck and bigger crane to lift some of the bigger pumps that we’re putting into our pump stations,” Lococo said.

Lococo added that the truck and crane should arrive sometime at the end of the third quarter or beginning of fourth quarter this year, and the department’s old truck will be sold on GovDeals.

The commissioners also approved or acknowledged the following resolutions:

• To set the date of Tuesday, June 4, at 9:05 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room Safety building to receive and open bids for the Miami County Incarceration Facility: Boiler 1 & 2 replacement project, as requested by the facilities director. A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at the incarceration facility at 2042 N. County Road 25A.

• To authorize and sign employment verifications for the following positions in the Department of Job & Family Services: A full-time social services case aide at a pay range between $17.82 to $24.11 depending on qualifications (DOQ) due to the departure of Jason Jacomet; a full-time client support specialist at a pay rate of $15 to $20.29 DOQ due to the promotion of Janelle Vaughn.

• To acknowledge the auditor’s April summary revenue and expenditure reports.