MC Commissioners OK zoning amendments

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — Jackson Bennett, of the Miami County Department of Development, requested two zoning amendments during the Miami County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

First, Buckneck Farms LLC filed, requesting permission to rezone 3.5 acres from agricultural to residential land located at 5669 Buckneck Road in Bradford.

“Staff recommend approval of the proposed rezoning pending final review by the County Engineers Office. For the record, this was reviewed and approved by both Miami County Planning and Zoning Commissions,” Bennett said.

The second was a zoning amendment filed by Keith Fisher requesting permission to rezone 5.776 acres from agricultural to residential land located at 8775 Lauver Road in Pleasant Hill.

Bennett said that The Miami County Public Health Department approved the lot on Aug. 18. 2023, and stated that it met the requirements of the Ohio Administrative Code.

The commissioners unanimously approved both zoning measures.

In other business, Anthony E. Kendall requested a petition to the Miami County Court of Common Pleas for the appointment of special prosecutors to provide legal services to Commissioner Wade Westfall and Miami County Department of Development Director Richard Osgood for the consolidated cases of Chief Building Official Rob England vs. 116 West Main LLC.

“The conflict is this,” Kendall said. “If and when this thing goes to trial, I would have to cross-examine Mr. Westfall and Osgood in order to properly represent Mr. England, and I have inside information because I’ve sat down and represented Mr. Westfall and Mr. Osgood, and that’s forbidden.”

Kendall added that he would reach out to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to ensure Westfall and Osgood have proper lawyers to represent them in a jury deposition.

Commissioners Greg Simmons and Ted Mercer approved the motion, while Westfall abstained.

In other business, the commissioners approved or accepted the following agenda items:

• A quote from FriendsOffice of Dayton and the Miami County Juvenile Court to purchase three acrylic clear panels, for $2,977.72, including delivery. The Miami County Maintenance Department will install the panels to replace the temporary plexiglass installed due to COVID-19.

• A quote from FriendsOffice of Dayton, as requested by the Miami County Juvenile Court, authorizing the project of removing and disposing of existing workstations for $4,369. The Board of Miami County Commissioners authorized the juvenile court to purchase new workstations.

• For the Miami County engineer to negotiate with Choice One Engineering Corporation to provide professional services for the design of the Swailes Road Bridge, also known as the Miami County bridge package.

• To acknowledge the Urban Transit Program to grant the award of $105,597 and further authorize Sarah Baker, public transit director, to sign the grant agreement electronically.

• To acknowledge a receipt of the 2024 Elderly and Disabled Transit Fare Assistance program for $36,186. Said funds will offset the loss incurred during the 2022. Sarah Baker will electronically sign the contract.

• To reappoint George Moorman to the Board of Zoning Appeals effective Jan. 1, 2024, and expiring on Jan. 1, 2029.

• To authorize and sign an employee requisition for a new full-time telecommunicator for the Communication Center after the departure of Daysi Cusick. The position has a pay rate of $22.24 per hour.

• An addendum to the detention bed space contract with Mercer County on behalf of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center to increase their contract for detention bed space from 3 beds to 3.5 beds at $100 per contracted bed for 2024.

• An addendum to the detention bed space contract with Darke County on behalf of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center and decrease the detention bed space from five to four beds at $100 per contacted bed for 2024.

For the Miami County Animal Shelter director to sell a Ford E-150 van with 141,027 miles and fair condition by an internet auction through GovDeals.