MC Commissioners OKs road projects changes

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and approved several items changes for the Miami County Engineer’s Office.

The commissioners authorized to sign and change Order No. 1 with the Aero-Mark Company LLC for the engineer’s 2023 center line and edge line striping and center line layout program for an additional $112.26. The updated contract is now $268,750.73.

In addition, the commissioners authorized a change in agreement with John R. Jurgensen Company for the Washington Road Bridge Resurfacing Project for an increase of $13,687.45. The updated total contract is now $390,338.95. The change order reflects a change in quantities and materials for the project.

The commissioners also awarded a bid, executed a contract, and issued notice to Brumbaugh Construction Inc. of Arcanum for $523,856 for the Troy-Sidney Road Replacement Project. The execution and signing of the contract shall serve as a notice to proceed with the project.

In other business, the commissioners acknowledged a receipt of the auditor’s monthly financial reports and summary expenditure reports for October.

At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Wade Westfall announced that the commissioners will meet with the Department of Development and present the county-wide needs assessment to the Workforce Department group on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m.

Commissioner Ted Mercer did not attend the meeting.