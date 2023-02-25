MC Commissioners recognize art contest winners

By Haylee Pence

TROY — Four students were recognized by the Miami County Commissioners for their artwork submissions for the 2022 “I Love My County Because” artwork contest.

The students include the following:

• Valerie Shaw – second-grader with Bethel Elementary;

• Ryver Littlefield – 10th-grader with Bethel High School;

• Cooper Palivec – seventh-grader with Miami East Junior High School;

• Taylor Pickett – 11tth-grader with Bethel High School (was not present at the recognition).

Each student was presented with a certificate of recognition from the commissioners. According to Angela Lewis, Human Resources Department director, the department sent out the contest to local schools for artwork submissions from which they received 11 submissions. The commissioners then selected four winners from the submissions.

The commissioners held their general meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23, where they approved a change order for the Miami County Fairground Grandstand Rehabilitation Project for an additional cost of $66,830.13. The contract amount will remain at $3,391,600 since there was an allowance in place for any change orders according to Operations and Facilities Director Chris Johnson.

Then, the commissioners held a public hearing regarding the vacation of an alley in Newberry Township in West Covington. Paul Huelskamp, Miami County Engineer, stated that during his precursory inspection, the alley is “unused and is not being used for public purpose,” and has no objection to the vacation of the alley.