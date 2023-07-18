On hand for the presentation were, left to right, Samantha Ward; Kathy Booher, program director/parent educator; Holly Trombley; Kimberly Lawson, financial director/parent educator; Chad Graeser; Matt Ratermann; and Jennifer Worley. Courtesy photo

PIQUA — The Westfield Insurance Foundation partnered with McColloch-Baker Insurance Service to donate $5,500 to Piqua Parents As Teachers to help families give their children the best possible start to life using their mission as part of the Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield’s top independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation. Each year, grants are made to dozens of nonprofits in cities across Westfield’s national footprint.

The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donation to support their top agents’ local communities. The program is designed to mirror what the insurance industry does every day –stabilize families, businesses, and communities in times of uncertainty. Since 2015, the Legacy of Caring program donates to nonprofits focused on helping under-employed families overcome barriers in education, finance, housing, and jobs, or recover from disasters.

“As Westfield celebrates 175 years, we achieved this longevity by generations of employees and agents working together, committed to preserving and propelling our communities forward.” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman. “Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment of caring that the founders of our company imagined. It’s a great feeling to link arms with our agents and make an impact.”

“Our team at McColloch-Baker Insurance Service and Ruese Insurance Group is always seeking opportunities to volunteer and support our community,” said Matt Ratermann, vice president of Ruese Insurance Group. “We are proud and thankful for our collaboration with Westfield, which helps our agency make a more powerful impact on the communities where we live and work.”

“We are so grateful for the generous support to Piqua Parents As Teachers said Kathy Booher, Program Director. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on the foundation of our program and help families short-term successes with long-lasting outcomes.”

At Westfield, it’s about more than writing insurance policies, it’s about going above and beyond to help communities thrive and prosper. Offering support that reflects these values is at the core of the Westfield Insurance Foundation. Westfield is proud to partner with independent agents through the Legacy of Caring program.

McColloch-Baker Insurance Services is part of the Ruese Insurance Group comprised of 3 independent agencies. The group is located in Sidney (Ruese Insurance), Fort Loramie (Ratermann Insurance) and Piqua (McColloch-Baker Insurance). Services provided to their customers include Home, Auto, Commercial, Farm and Life Insurance coverages. It is a priority for this group to be customer and community minded.