ME science teacher named 2023 MSWCD Educator of the Year.

Bair Courtesy photo | Miami East Local School District K-6 grade Miami East students participated in junior cheer night during the home football game on Sept. 15. Courtesy photo | Miami East Local School District

CASSTOWN — Among good news shared during the September Miami East Local School District Board of Education meeting, it was announced Shelly Bair has been honored as being named 2023 Miami Soil and Water Conservation District Educator of the Year.

Bair, who is a Miami East High School graduate herself, teaches biology, advanced biology, environmental science at Miami East High School.

Information and photos were shared about the happenings of the junior cheer group of students, according to meeting minutes. These students, which includes grades K-6, participated in the junior cheer night during the home football game on Sept. 15. The Miami East High School cheer advisors are Tiffany Sampson and Jennifer Hewitt.

In other business, a resolution was adopted accepting donations from the following:

• $800 from Mikki Alexander to the food service fund;

• $1,000 from MVP Enterprises to the high school principal’s fund;

• $400 from the national FFA to the Miami East FFA student activity account;

A resolution was adopted allowing transfers for the following:

• $2,105.71 from the Class of 2023 student activity account to the general fund;

• $2,105.71 from the general fund to the high school principal’s fund;

• $500 from the FFA student activity fund to the special trust — McMillan/FFA scholarship fund.

Within the Superintendent Eric Hughes’ report, information was shared on the school district’s report card. In the achievement, progress, gap closing and graduation, the district received five stars, out of a 1 to 5 rating. It received four stars in the early literacy catergory. More detailed information on the schools’ report card can be found by visiting https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/district/overview/048629

He also shared information about the homecoming week and the (BASA) Buckeye Association of School Administrators, through which Hughes is serving on the finance committee.

Other resolutions adopted include:

• Accepting various personelle changes, such as numerous unpaid leaves, FMLA leaves, extended services days of staff members, contract changes and substitutes and resident educator mentors.

• To OK the purchase of two 84 passenger buses with a wheelchair lift through the 2024 Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council bus bid process. The purchase price for these buses will be $148,702. According to minutes, the district had previously entered into an agreement with Cardinal Bus Sales and Service to purchase two 72 passenger buses. This order replaces the orders initially placed in February and July 2023.

• To approve the sixth-grade students to attend an overnight field trip to Camp Joy in Clarksville from Feb. 28 to March 1.

• To approve a service contract with the Miami County Educational Service Center for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.