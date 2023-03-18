Meet Nick Flanary

Nick Flanary, 44, lives in Troy with a roommate in a home operated by Housing Opportunities for People, a nonprofit organization that owns and manages homes for people with developmental disabilities in partnership with Riverside/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The home is staffed by CRSI caregivers, or direct support professionals, who help Flanary and his roommate with daily living needs.

Flanary attends United Rehabilitation Services for adult day services and community-based activities three days each week.

“Nick will make you smile. Although he can’t say much, his smile and affection say it all,” said Riverside Case Manager, Nicole Adkins. “He greets familiar people with a hug. He wants to be where you are, whether it’s cooking or watching TV.”

Nick likes his shoes to be neat, clean and tied. He enjoys Shrek and music, especially the songs “Bad Boys,” “Old McDonald,” the “Alphabet Song” and all types of Christmas music. If he is happy, Flanary may rock so hard, he must be reminded to slow down as not to tip over. He loves food and coffee, which is one of the few words he can say in addition to “pizza,” “shoes,” and “Shrek.”

“I would say most people who know Nick would say he is a delight,” said Adkins. “He has a way of making you feel special just because you are in his presence.”