Zac Gordon, co-owner of MGZ Lawn & Grounds Care mounts a sign at Veterans Memorial Park in Piqua on Friday, May 26, 2023. Gordon’s Dayton-based company is donating their time to take over mowing, landscape maintenance, and lawn care at the park. Several work crews were at the park, removing old mulch, and replacing with fresh black-dyed mulch in preparation for Memorial Day.

