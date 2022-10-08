Miami Co. Commissioners hears from Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support

TROY – Valerie Mullikin, director of the non-profit organization Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support, presented information to the Miami County Commissioners about the organization’s goals, achievements and future events at their Thursday meeting.

Mullikin discussed the organization’s monthly events, “Muster and Mingle.” At these events, veterans, their wives, and caregivers are welcome to enjoy some food and socialization. A presentation is prepared by various resources for veterans.

The next Muster and Mingle is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. The presenter will be Joe Raterman with Edison State Community College.

Mullikin said to the veterans in the community that she wants them to know: “You are not alone. We are here with compassion, empathy, and support. Even if you have a less than honorable discharge, we still have resources available and can help. You are loved and appreciated.”

During the Miami County Commissioners general meeting on Oct. 6, commissioners authorized the Miami County engineer to construct driveway approaches on West Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road.

The cost shall not exceed $3,500 and according to the resolution, “the costs to construct new driveway approach … shall be levied against the owner(s) of the abutting property … after construction.”

According to Paul Huelskamp, Miami County engineer, the department has attempted to communicate with the property owner since 2020 including mailings and in-person conversations.

“There’s not much choice than to proceed along these lines,” said Huelskamp.

Then, the commissioners approved Friday, Nov. 25, as a day to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

Commissioner Wade Westfall also reminded citizens county offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observation of Columbus Day.

Commissioner Ted Mercer was not present at Thursday’s meeting.