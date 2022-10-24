Miami Co. Commissioners OK contract negotiations

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 20, to negotiate a contract with Keefe Commissary Network for the inmate commissary and inmate account services contract following a bid opening on Sept. 22.

At the bid opening, two bids were received and opened. According to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, one of the bids were found to be defective. Keefe Commissary Network is the company the sheriff’s office currently uses. According to Duchak, the bid offer is identical to the current contract.

Then, the commissioners authorized the issuance of $63,200 of bonds “for the purpose of permanently financing bond anticipation notes” for the Agenbroad Group drainage project.

Following the meeting, the commissioners participated in three zoning hearings.

The first was filed by Equity Trust requesting permission to rezone 10.8 acres from A-2, general agriculture to R-1AAA, single family residential along Peters Road in Monroe Township. The owner of the land would like to build four new building sites on the land.

The second was filed by Linda Swafford requesting permission to rezone 10.01 acres from A-2, general agriculture to A-1, domestic agriculture along Peters Road in Monroe Township. According to a presentation on the application, the land currently houses a construction business. A continuance of business was denied. The construction business is required to work with the department of economic development with Miami County. The owner of the land would like to divide the properties in case she would like to sell the properties.

The third was filed by Jaron Fullerton requesting permission to rezone 10.6 acres from A-2, general agriculture to R-1AAA, single family residential along North Crescent Drive in Newberry Township. The owner of the land would like to build three new building lots of various sizes for him and his family.

Commissioner Wade Westfall was not present at the meeting or the zoning hearings.