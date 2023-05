Don’t look now but the 2023 Miami County Food Truck Rally is almost here! Vendors are setting up at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. Co. Rd. 25-A. There will be more than 50 vendors on hand with food of all kinds. The event on Saturday, May 20, 2023, opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

