Miami County Child Advocacy Center to hold open house, ribbon-cutting

TROY — The Child Advocacy Center at Isaiah’s Place is holding an Open House and Ribbon Cutting event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27.

The Child Advocacy Center provides a coordinated, trauma informed approach to assessing, investigating and prosecuting case of child abuse in Miami County. The center is a county wide collaboration of our local law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, victim advocacy, mental healthy and medical providers.

Our goal is to reduce re-victimization by providing a safe, neutral and kid friendly environment for children to be interviewed, meet with their investigators in one location and receive immediate mental health and medical referrals for services. By providing these services we will support children and their families to optimize safety, promote healing and pursue justice for child victims.

The center provides education and awareness opportunities for community members interested in learning how they can help prevent and respond to child victims accordingly.

Isaiah’s Place is located at 61 S. Stanfield Road, Troy. Light refreshments will be provided.