Miami County Commerce Center celebrates grand opening

Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons thanked all for attending along with fellow Commissioner Ted Mercer, far left, and Miami County Clerk of Court Shawn Peeples, left center, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose, right, in attendance at the grand opening of the Miami County Commerce Center on Thursday, Nov. 9. The new facility houses Miami County’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, driver’s exam station, Title Office, Department of Development and other agencies, as well as offers drive-thru window. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Miami County Commissioners Ted Mercer, left to right, Greg Simmons, and Wade Westfall cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Miami County Commerce Center located at 1506 One Stop Court in Troy. The new facility houses Miami County’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Driver’s Exam station, Title Office, Department of Development and other agencies, as well as offers drive-thru window. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons thanked all for attending along with fellow Commissioner Ted Mercer, far left, and Miami County Clerk of Court Shawn Peeples, left center, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose, right, in attendance at the grand opening of the Miami County Commerce Center on Thursday, Nov. 9. The new facility houses Miami County’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, driver’s exam station, Title Office, Department of Development and other agencies, as well as offers drive-thru window.

Miami County Commissioners Ted Mercer, left to right, Greg Simmons, and Wade Westfall cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Miami County Commerce Center located at 1506 One Stop Court in Troy. The new facility houses Miami County’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Driver’s Exam station, Title Office, Department of Development and other agencies, as well as offers drive-thru window.