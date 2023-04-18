Miami County Commissioners investigating employee

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners went into an executive session to discuss the disciplinary/compensation matters of a public employee.

Following the executive session, the commissioners announced an employee of the county will be placed on administrative leave to “investigate alleged misconduct.”

According to Christopher Englert, assistant prosecuting attorney, the employee and the alleged misconduct cannot be identified.

The commissioners also participated in a bid opening for the Tipp-Elizabeth Road Bridge replacement project. One bid was submitted by Sunesis Construction, of West Chester, for a total of $520,837.57.

Then, one resolution was approved for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to purchase three Watchguard 4RE in-car camera systems for a cost not to exceed $16,515 to replace or update current systems.