Miami County Commissioners open bids for pagers

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – On Tuesday, July 5, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize several resolutions and participate in a bid opening for 256 G4 P25 Voice Activated Pagers for the Communication Center.

The bids include the following:

• P&R Communications – Dayton – Total $161,408 with $630.50/pager

• Levitt Communications – Paradise Valley, AZ – Total $148,608 with $580.50/pager

The commissioners authorized the one-time financial contribution of $25,000 to Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department utilizing ARPA funds. The funds will be used to purchase five sets of new Fire Dex gear, gloves, and nomex hoods to replace the old equipment.

The next resolution involved providing Miami County Commissioners’ Administrator, Charlotte Colley, with the authority to enter into contracts for goods and services on behalf of the board of commissioners.

“The commissioners will call the plays, and Charlotte’s the quarterback. She needs to execute the plays. I’m excited that we were able to get Charlotte here and now that she’s been here for several months and she’s gotten to know us and we’ve gotten to know her, I believe this is going to be a win-win for Miami County,” Commissioner President Ted Mercer stated.

Commissioner Gregory Simmons commented, “It gives her the more day-to-day administrative functions that her position was actually designed for. I would just like to say that Charlotte has been a blessing and we’ve benefitted from her expertise.”

The commissioners then approved the submission of the application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) State Capital Improvement Program and to execute contracts for the Swailes Road Water Line Loop Project. The submission of the application also includes a $150,000 grant, which will go towards the total cost of the project. The total cost is $419,500 with the $150,000 grant and $150,000 from ARPA funds. The rest of the project cost will come from the water funds from the county.

The next resolution was to sign a contract with Choice One Engineering Corporation for the design of the 2023 Miami County Bridge Package which includes the Casstown-Sidney Road Bridge, Lostcreek-Shelby Road Bridge, Tipp-Elizabeth Road Bridge, and Union Church Road Bridge. The total cost shall not exceed $167,700.

The commissioners authorized the amendment to the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) Sub-Grant agreement. The amendment is to provide a two-year extension to the agreement.

Then, the commissioners authorized the purchase of five electronic licenses for Cary Guides and five TOD Deluxe Annual Licenses. The total cost shall not exceed $5,100.

The next resolution was to approve the employment verification for two full-time social services caseworkers with a pay rate of $21.56/hour, one full-time social services caseworker with a pay rate of $22/hour, and one full-time telecommunicator with a pay rate of $20.14/hour.

“I’m glad to see we’re getting these salaries up to where they need to be, especially in the Department of Job and Family Services. It’s a very difficult job to do and to recruit good, skilled people to do these jobs is getting harder and harder to do,” Mercer commented.

Then, the commissioners approved the requisition of a full-time maintenance technician for a pay rate of $20/hour.

Finally, the commissioners set July 19 as the zoning hearing date for zoning requests in Newberry Township, Union Township, Spring Creek Township, and Monroe Township.