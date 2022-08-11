Miami County Community Action Council offers help staying cool

TROY — The Ohio Department of Development and Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) are helping income- eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.

The Home Energy Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1 until Sept. 30.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Miami County CAC. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 937-335-7921.

Clients will need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of their most recent energy bills

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

• Proof of disability (if applicable)

• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60)

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households that meet one of the following:

• Have an older household member (60 years or older)

• Can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health

• Have an electric utility disconnection notice or are already shut off

• Are trying to establish new service for their electric utility

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit, or fan, or pay for central air condition repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $48, 562.50.

Also, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance toward their default PIPP payment or first PIPP payment.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Miami County CAC at 937-335-7921 and ask for the Utility Intake Department. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov or call 800-282-0880.