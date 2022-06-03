Miami County Farm Bureau presents checks from Bushel’s for Hunger program

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Bushel’s for Hunger program has been around Miami County since 2008 and has supported Miami County food pantries. During harvest when the farmer takes their grain to Troy Elevator, they are asked if they would like to donate bushels of beans, wheat or corn to the Bushel’s for Hunger program. Each year, they have had an astounding amount of generosity from local farmers.

On May 26, the Miami County Farm Bureau delivered the fourth check to the Bethany Center. This year, four pantries were chosen to be the recipients of $1,325.08 each. The recipients were the Bethany Center, St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen, Covington Outreach, and Bradford Outreach.

Miami County Farm Bureau Organization Director Taylor Watkins said, “We are so grateful to our farmers who have donated as it provides others in our community an opportunity to be benefited. As this program continues to grow, we want our farmers to know that their generosity does not go unnoticed. We are focusing on filling a need in our community, and we are glad to be the ones doing just that.”

For additional information, please contact Miami County Farm Bureau at 937-335-1471 or email [email protected]

Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen local communities.