PIQUA — Miami County Foundation recently awarded 44 scholarships totaling nearly $100,000 to local students to support educational tuition. There were an impressive 206 applications submitted to Miami County Foundation for its 12 endowed scholarship funds.

The scholarships awarded for 2023 include:

Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund Scholarship: this award was endowed by the Miami County Farm Bureau to award a Miami County graduating senior(s) seeking a degree in an agricultural study or related field with a 3.0 grade point average or higher. Each student will receive $650. This year’s recipients are Kendal Staley from Miami East High School and Kayanna Bidle from Troy High School

Miami County Medical Society Scholarship: the Miami County Medical Society endowed this fund to award residents of Miami County who have been accepted into or who are pursuing an approved course of study to become a medical doctor at an accredited medical school, college or university. This year’s recipient will receive $6,000. The recipient is Allison Huffman who attends the University of Notre Dame.

Leland & Shirley Mott Memorial Scholarship: the children of Leland and Shirley Mott established this fund in their parents’ memory to award a selected Troy High School, Troy Christian High School or Troy homeschool senior majoring in Art, Art History or Art Education. This year’s recipient is Olivia Johnston from Troy High School and the award is $3,000.

Marjorie Lyons Netzley Scholarship: endowed by the children of Marjorie Netzley in her memory and in recognition of her dedicated service in medical fields, this renewable scholarship is available to Darke and Miami County residents who are pursuing a health or medical-related degree with a 3.0 grade point average or higher no matter the level of post-secondary education. This year’s award $700. The recipient is Rachel Winters who is attending Cedarville University.

Robert E. Netzley Scholarship: endowed by the children of Robert Netzley in memory of his commitment to public service within the Miami Valley, this scholarship is available to Darke and Miami County residents whose career goal is in public service in fields such as government, not-for-profit, church, education, politics or health and safety with a 3.0 grade point average or higher no matter the level of post-secondary education. This year’s award is $700. The recipient is Jaden Stine who is attending Lee University.

Troy High School Band Scholarship: made possible by an anonymous donor with the first award issued in 2021, the recipient of this scholarship will be a graduating Troy High School senior involved in band or guard for all four years of Troy High School. She or he will have a 3.5 grade point average or higher, must receive an outstanding recommendation from a Troy High School band director and pursue higher education in music or STEM studies. This year’s award is $2,500. The recipient is Jessamine Griego.

Dorothy Bleil Richi Scholarship: made possible by Ben Richi, the Dorothy Bleil Richi Scholarship is awarded to a St. Patrick Catholic School graduate who will be attending Lehman Catholic High School. This year’s award is $1,000. The recipient is Emaline Wray.

Thelma Ross Dalton Memorial Scholarship: endowed by the late Mrs. Dalton, this scholarship provides tuition support to selected residents of Miami County, whether graduating senior(s), non-traditional students or currently enrolled in college, to further their post-high school education in an accredited college, trade, vocational, nursing or health-related facility. Students can reapply in future years. A total of $67,000 is awarded to the following students.

Graduating high school senior recipients include: Hannah Brooks, Troy High School; Alaina Buerger, Troy High School; Amelia Campbell, Tippecanoe High School; Emma Davis, Tippecanoe High School; Saidah Ddamba, Troy High School; Nailah Ddamba, Troy High School; Aila Dunkle, Tippecanoe High School; Ellie Fogarty, Troy High School; Reagan Howard, Piqua High School; Andrew Jones, Troy High School; Kinley Lavender, Miami East High School; EmmaMae Lightner, Milton Union High School; Sarah Lins, Lehman Catholic High School; McKenna Reindel, Piqua High School; Lillian Smith, Troy Christian High School; Abigail Welbaum, Troy High School; Allison Wolfe, Troy High School; and Eliza B. Zweizig, Tippecanoe High School

Current post-secondary education recipients include: John Huffman, Logan King, Rachel Winters, Alexis Barhorst, Bethany Weldy, Hannah Beidelman, Kendra Kern, Cameron Stine, Jaden Stine and Mackenzie Evans.

Richard and Doris (Taylor) High Scholarship: Doris High established this scholarship to be awarded to a Newton High School graduating senior(s) majoring in engineering, nursing or education. This year’s award is $10,000. The recipient is Arianna Vannus.

Don Favorite Deeter, M. D. Memorial Scholarship: This renewable scholarship was established by Mary McCrea Deeter in memory of her husband and is awarded to a resident of Newton Township, a graduating senior of Newton High School, majoring in science with a 3.0 grade point average or higher. This year’s award is $4,000. The recipient is Jenna Robbins.

Newton Board of Education/American Legion Scholarship: this scholarship is presented to Newton High School senior(s) who demonstrate superior work ethic and participate in a variety of extra-curricular school activities and community service, exemplifying traits such as leadership and a positive attitude. Recipient(s) will have a 2.75 grade point average or higher. Each recipient receives $500 this year. This year’s recipients are Josh Fisher, Ella Rapp, Emma Szakal, Dalton Trucksis and Arianna Vannus.

J.A.K. Trade Scholarship: Jim and Amy King endowed this award to annually support a Newton High School graduating senior(s) who has enrolled in an accredited vocational training program or technical school. This year’s award is $1,000. The recipient is Rachel Hix.

Miami County Foundation administers and distributes scholarships annually. For more information about future scholarship opportunities, grant applications for local non-profits, schools or municipalities or to support Miami County Foundation, visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org. You can reach Miami County Foundation at P.O. Box 1526, Piqua, OH 45356, [email protected], 937-773-9012 or follow their Facebook or Instagram pages @miamicountyfoundation.

Miami County Foundation was founded in 1985 by Richard E. Hunt to honor his wife, mother and children. A Troy native, Hunt incorporated the Miami County Broadcasting Co. in 1946 and founded the county’s first radio station WPTW in Piqua. It had long been his dream to establish a local foundation to serve the entire county. Miami County Foundation effectively assists, encourages and promotes the health, education and welfare of the citizens of Miami County by soliciting, receiving and administrating assets exclusively for their charitable needs. Miami County Foundation serves with the motto of “People Helping People.”