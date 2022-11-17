Miami County Foundations gives $309,530 in grants

PIQUA – Miami County Foundation’s Fall Grant Celebration was hosted by Edison State Community College in the Robinson Theater on Friday, Nov. 11.

More than 120 community leaders, non-profit representatives, educators, Miami County Foundation (MCF) board of directors, and Edison State staff gathered to celebrate the announcement of 85 grants issued to local schools, churches, and non-profits in the amount of $309,530.

The Robinson Theater, following its grand reopening last month, offered modern, accommodating space and technology for the grant recipients to each have an opportunity to introduce their funded projects, programs. and outreach. “What professional and inviting hosts we had for this special occasion. Edison State continues to be a great partner and resource, not only in their superior education opportunities, but also their community outreach. The Edison Foundation was also announced as a grant recipient to help fund new microscopes for the college,” said Natalie Rohlfs, executive director of the foundation.

Dr. Paul Heintz, dean of arts and sciences, served as coordinator for the event space. “It was an honor to be able to host such a worthwhile event as the Miami County Foundation Fall Grant Celebration and to play a part in helping support these community organizations. Hearing the important work that the recipients do was inspiring. There is a clear indication of the commitment they and the foundation have in making Miami County a better place to live.”

Edison State’s president-designate, Chris Spradlin, spoke at the event, and in recognition of Veteran’s Day he shared, “We recently received Purple Star Award amongst institutions of higher education, a state recognition of our hard work to create specialized services for our veterans. We want to support them the best we can for them to be successful. Thank you to our veterans in attendance for your service.”

MCF’s directors of the board welcomed the recipients, including founding member, Dr. Richard Adams, and president, Dr. Michael Moore, who served as co-emcees for the event, alongside Rohlfs. Paying homage to the vision of foundation’s founder, Mr. Richard Hunt, the grant committees recommended support for programs throughout even the throughout the county. Grants this fall were awarded for purposes such as food insecurity assistance, capital projects, science classroom resources, museum preservation materials, Christmas resources for foster families, stadium improvement, youth programs, supplemental learning materials, art and music educational materials, volunteer fire department equipment and so much more.

In addition to the fall grant awards made possible by this private foundation of 37 years, a donor-advised endowment, the Jean & John Dugan Family Fund, selected Miami County Dental Clinic and The Bethany Center to each receive a surprise $1,000 grant.

It is through the generosity of Miami County Foundation’s investors, benefactors, annual donors and business partners, that the foundation is able to support the community by providing grants for local non-profit organizations, schools and municipalities. The foundation conducts two grant cycles per year. More than $9 million in grants have been awarded by Miami County Foundation since inception. Scholarships are also awarded through Miami County Foundation annually. Visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org to learn more.

Miami County Foundation was founded in 1985 by Richard E. Hunt to honor his wife, mother and children. A Troy native, Mr. Hunt incorporated the Miami County Broadcasting Co. in 1946 and founded the county’s first radio station, WPTW, in Piqua. It had long been his dream to establish a local foundation to serve the entire county. Miami County Foundation effectively assists, encourages and promotes the health, education and welfare of the citizens of Miami County by soliciting, receiving and administrating assets exclusively for their charitable needs.