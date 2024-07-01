Miami County Garden Tour July 20

TROY — The Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour is scheduled for July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is presented by the Miami County Master Gardener volunteers. The theme is “A Garden is Music to the Earth!”

Tickets are $15 presale or $20 the day of the tour. Anyone over 10 and over must have a ticket.

Advance sale tickets are available at:

• The Ohio State University Extension Office, 510 W. Water St., Suite 250, Troy, OH;

• Treasures on High in Covington;

• Bodega (next to Coldwater Cafe) in Tipp City;

• Lisa’s Perennials in Covington;

• GeNell’s in Piqua;

• Patterson’s Flowers in West Milton;

• Chaney’s Nursery in Troy;

• Or from any Miami County Master Gardener.

Patrons will see a variety of gardening styles including a whimsical outdoor gardening “farm”, formal gardens, and fun, casual spaces. The tour is a great way to generate ideas for home gardens!

For more information, visit the Ohio State Extension website or call 937-440-3945.