Miami County Garden Tour July 20

TROY — The Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour is scheduled for July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event is presented by the Miami County Master Gardener volunteers. The theme is “A Garden is Music to the Earth!”
Tickets are $15 presale or $20 the day of the tour. Anyone over 10 and over must have a ticket.
Advance sale tickets are available at:
• The Ohio State University Extension Office, 510 W. Water St., Suite 250, Troy, OH;
• Treasures on High in Covington;
• Bodega (next to Coldwater Cafe) in Tipp City;
• Lisa’s Perennials in Covington;
• GeNell’s in Piqua;
• Patterson’s Flowers in West Milton;
• Chaney’s Nursery in Troy;
• Or from any Miami County Master Gardener.
Patrons will see a variety of gardening styles including a whimsical outdoor gardening “farm”, formal gardens, and fun, casual spaces. The tour is a great way to generate ideas for home gardens!
For more information, visit the Ohio State Extension website or call 937-440-3945.