Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

April 26

• Dollar General #2976, 817 N. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed back delivery door with gaps between bottom of door and framing. Outer openings shall be protected and tight fitting doors to protect against entry of pests.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food debris at the bottom of the reach in cooler containing beer and milk.

Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. Person-in-charge (PIC) not able to provide level 1 person-in-charge food handler certification. At least one person per shift shall have food handler certification.

Comments: At time of inspection, the back door was observed with an opening allowing light to shine through. Person in charge stated that there is a work order in to get the door repaired.

At time of inspection, a level one person in charge individual was not present. Ensure there is at least one level one certified individual present for each shift.

• Ginghamsburg United Methodist Chruch, 6759 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical: At time of inspection, sanitizer bucket was >200 ppm (Chlorine). After informing PIC, the bucket was diluted down to approximately 150 ppm.

At time of inspection, observed hood above dishwasher to not be sealed to the wall. Ensure hood is properly sealed to the wall.

No test strips for sanitizer available at time of inspection.

Repeat; Observed the following: 1. Floor peeling in dishwash area. Repair or replace to ensure flooring is smooth and easily cleanable. 2. Flooring around floor drain cracked and exposing concrete. Repair or replace to ensure flooring is smooth and easily cleanable. 3. Broken tiles around the mop sink wall. Repair or replace. 4. Steel box inside wall behind handsink. Remove and ensure walls are smooth and easily cleanable.

Comments: PIC moved employee food and beverages into a leakproof container to ensure no contamination of facility food occurs.

Some items listed on report may be addressed during the remodel process.

• Bethel Local School, 7490 S. St. Rt. 201, Tipp City: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Observed plastic food grade containers with cracks on the bottoms of the containers. After informing PIC, the containers were voluntarily discarded.

Corrected during inspection; repeat; Observed marred cutting boards that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable at time of inspection. After informing PIC, the cutting boards were discarded.

No covered receptacle in women’s restroom. Please ensure a covered receptacle is available in the women’s employee restroom.

Comments: Facility observed very clean and well maintained at time of inspection.

April 27

• Dollar General #1582, 607 W. Water St., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

Critical: At time of inspection, observed employee illness policy that is not verifiable. After informing PIC, they stated that the page would be signed and dated by all employees.

At time of inspection, back door observed to have large amount of light showing through. The door should be closed and tight to prevent the infiltration of pests.

At time of inspection, no proof of level one person-in-charge certified individual was present on-site.

Comments: At time of inspection, determined that the facility was not taking temperatures when food was received. Informed PIC that temperatures must be taken when receiving food.

• Buffalo Wings & Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. At time of reinspection, the hot water heater was observed leaking fluid.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Controlling pests – Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. At time of reinspection, gnats were observed around the water heater.

Comments: At time of reinspection, handouts on controlling pest were given to the person in charge. The person in charge provided recent pest control invoices. During the inspection, a decrease of gnat presence was observed.

Continue working with the pest control company to treat pests.

At time of reinspection, the person in charge provided documentation of purchasing a new water heater.

• Bing’s Place, 401 Weber St., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. A copy of the health policy was given to the PIC at the time of inspection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. A copy of procedures were given to the PIC at the time of inspection.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a mold-like substance build up in the ice machine. Instructed PIC that ice machine is not to be used until washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the 3-compartment sink not properly sealed to the wall. Seal so that it is smooth and easily cleanable.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed multiple pieces of residential equipment stored in the facility. Remove all non-commercial pieces of equipment.

No sanitizer test kit available. Acquire quaternary ammonium test strips for your 3-compartment sink at the bar. Proper concentration of the sanitizing solution is 200 – 400ppm per the Steramine tablet bottle.

Service sink or curbed cleaning facility not provided.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. PIC unable to provide documentation of backflow certification.

Unnecessary items on premises. Observed a large amount of clutter and unnecessary items in the dry storage area. Remove unnecessary items, clean, and organize the area.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. Attain the proper training.

Comments: At the time of inspection, it was found that a curbed mop sink has not been installed in the facility. Install a curbed mop sink within 90 days (by July 27 2022). In doing so, use a professional, licensed plumber and have them pull a plumbing permit through Miami County Public Health. A re-inspection will occur on or after 7/27/2022 to assess the facility in its progress towards compliance.

Additionally, in lieu of installing a hand sink, the large 3-compartment sink may be used to wash hands, but only washing hands. Supply it with paper towels and soap, and designate it so that it is used for no other purpose. PIC stated that the bar 3-compartment sink is used to clean all glassware.

At the time of inspection, the ice machine was observed with a mold-like build-up on the interior.

Lastly, locate the backflow device in your facility.