Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 12

• I-75 North Rest Area, 75 RTE, Piqua: Standard Inspection.

RFE license not posted in the facility.

Comments: Automatic shutoff observed working at time of inspection. Machine was provided with water and was maintained clean at time of inspection.

May 13

• Starbucks Coffee #55584, 1200 E. Ash St, Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Handwashing sink – required water temperature – Handwashing sink water below 100°F. Observed hand-sinks throughout the facility with temperatures of 82.5F, 89F, and 60F respectively.

Manual warewashing equipment – wash solution temperature – Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110˚ F or above. Observed manual wash temperature of 104F. Re-inspection to occur on or after 5/13/2022 to check for adequate hot water.

Comments: Water temperatures of hand sinks observed at or above 100F and water temperature of 3-compartment sink observed at or above 110F. Facility is obtaining an adequate supply of hot water.

• La Quinta Inn & Suites, 19 Weller Dr., Tipp City: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Backflow prevention – air gap – Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed the prep sink with an inadequate air gap. Air gap is required to be twice the diameter of the pipe (typically 2-4 inches). Implement an adequate air gap.

Comments: Air gap observed to be sufficient.

• Basil’s Restaurant, 18 N. Market St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils – Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a black, mold-like substance accumulation on the interior of the ice machine and the can opener blade. Cease use until the ice machine is adequately washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Comments: Ice machine observed to be sufficiently clean.

May 16

• BoBo’s Frozen Creations, 1300 South St., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s).

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Observed a working container of poisonous or toxic material not properly labeled. Upon informing the Preson-In-Charge (PIC), the spray bottle was labeled.

TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed a package of hot dogs thawing at room temperature.

Observed a cold holding equipment thermometer missing in the reach-in cooler adjacent to the hand-sink.

Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed multiple working containers not labeled.

Improper storage of food items. Observed uncovered ribs stored in the freezer. Instructed PIC to cover ribs.

In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed scoop in a salt container with the handle in contact with the salt. Ensure handle is above food product to protect against contamination.

Observed single use items stored on the floor in the shed. Ensure single use items are stored in a clean, dry location, at least 6 inches off the floor.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. Obtain the proper documentation.

Mops dried improperly. Observed a mop not hung to dry.

Comments: Ensure that the ice-cream machine is cleaned at manufacturer’s frequency (every 24 hours per Taylor brand).

• Lighthouse Cafe, 213 N. Main St., Piqua: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe food cooling. Instructed Person-In-Charge (PIC) that cooling must occur from 135F to 70F in 2 hours, and from 70F to 41F or below in 4 hours or less.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed can opener blade and soda machine nozzles with food residue accumulations. Upon informing the PIC, the can opener blade and soda nozzles were washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed marina sauce with a prep date of 5/8 that was not discarded when required. Upon informing the person in charge, the food was discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed an opened package of hot dogs and beef broth with no date marks. Upon informing the PIC, the hot dogs were date marked and the beef broth was discarded voluntarily.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. At time of inspection, an unlabeled spray bottle of sanitizer was observed. Upon informing the person in charge, the bottle was labeled.

Improper method for cooling TCS foods. Observed a container of chili cooling at room temperature and then placed in a reach-in cooler. Reach-in coolers are not designed for cooling.

TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed ham thawing in the prep-sink at room temperature. Food shall be thawed under cool running water, as a part of the cooking process, or under refrigeration.

Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed multiple working food containers with no label. Label accordingly.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the gaskets on two reach in freezers in disrepair. At time of inspection, ice build up and condensation droplets were observed in all of the reach in freezers.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed prep table cutting boards with deep scores and scratches. Resurface and/or replace.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the mop sink not properly sealed to the floor.

Cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean. Observed food debris inside the microwave in the grill area.

No protective shielding on lights. Observed broken light shields in the dry stock and the food prep area.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.