Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 16

• Sweet Treats Ice Cream, 224 N. High St., Covington: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical; Person-In-Charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. PIC stated that lysol was used to sanitize equipment and non-food contact surfaces. Informed PIC that equipment should and other surfaces shall only be sanitized with approved sanitizing agents.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe food cooling. Instructed PIC that cooling shall occur from 135F to 70F in 2 hours and from 70F to 41F or below in 4 hours.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Discussed proper food safety procedures with the PIC to mitigate future critical violations.

Critical; Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. Observed PIC not following their own procedure to discard commercial sauces after 7 days. PIC stated that from now on, commercial sauces will remain un-date marked, and will follow original container date.

Critical; Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. A health policy was given to the PIC at the time of inspection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. A procedure was given to the PIC at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed PIC don gloves and prepare food without first washing their hands. After informing the PIC, they washed their hands and then donned gloves.

Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed shredded beef containers being used to store food products.

Repeat; Observed cutting blocks or boards that cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized due to deep scoring.

No sanitizer test kit available. Obtain the correct test strips (quaternary ammonium).

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed the 3-compartment sink leaking. Repair.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. The last backflow inspection was 4/15/2021. Have this serviced as soon as possible.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items on premises. Observed a baby play pen stored in the restroom. Remove.

Comments:

Ensure that the baby play pen is removed from the facility.

• The Crazy Redhead Canteen LLC, 2478 Troy Urbana Rd., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments: Ensure the employee health policy is reviewed with employees and then documented.

At the time of inspection, the handwashing sink was properly stocked and the cold holding units were observed with ambient air temperatures between 34 F and 38 F.

• Izzys Drive Thru, 7500 S.t Rt. 571, West Milton: Standard Inspection.

Repeat; Customer entrance observed to have gaps underneath the door. Install new door sweep or find another method of removing the gaps beneath the door to avoid pest infiltration.

At time of inspection, observed gaskets on the coca-cola reach-in to be in disrepair. Replace gaskets.

Observed Mtn. Dew and 7-Up/2-liter reach in bottom and racks to have dirt and debris build up. Clean reach in units.

Observed cove base missing around door in restroom, and cove base next to mop sink to not be sealed to the wall. Install cove base by restroom door and seal cove base next to mop sink.

Mop observed sitting in bucket and not hung to dry. Ensure mops are hung up to air dry.

At time of inspection, no level 1 person-in-charge (PIC) food safety certified individual on-site.

Comments:

Ensure at least one person per shift obtains level 1 person-in-charge (PIC) food safety certification.

• Milton Union Exempted Village Schools, 7610 Milton Potsdam Rd., West Milton: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Observed quat sanitizer at 120 F in sanitizer buckets at time of inspection, rendering the sanitizer ineffective. Ensure manufacturer specifications are followed with regard to temperature of this sanitizer. After informing PIC, sanitizer buckets were refilled at a temperature between 70 F – 100 F.

Observed encrusted build up on outside of dish machine. Clean outside of dish machine to preclude build up.

Mops observed stored wet in mop buckets and not hung up on mop rack. Ensure mops are hung up when drying.

Comments: Ensure manufacturer specifications are followed on temperature of quat sanitizer, not to exceed 100 F.

Facility observed clean and tidy at time of inspection.

• Carls Cruise In, 929 W. Main St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Gave procedure to PIC along with this report.

Repeat; Both doors to storage room observed with large gaps underneath the doors. Install new door sweeps to close the gaps and prevent pest infiltration.

Repeat; At time of inspection, observed watermelon rum and Rheingeist beer 6 pack stored in restroom. Informed PIC that these cannot be stored in the restroom.

At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Ice build up in blue-bunny reach in freezer. Repair so ice does not accumulate. 2. Ice build up in ice bag freezer. Repair so ice does not accumulate. 3. Walk-in cooler door (door to point of sale/employee area) to be torn and in need of replacement. Replace door gasket.

Repeat; At time of inspection, observed the following: 1. Mold-like build up in the single door 7-Up cooler on the bottom. Clean bottom of cooler. 2. Mold-like build up on the outside of the ice bag freezer. Clean outside of ice bag freezer. 3. Dust build up on the condenser fans in the walk-in cooler. Clean condenser fans.

At time of inspection, backflow prevention device last tested 04-27-21. PIC stated that the testing is scheduled but has not yet been completed.

At time of inspection, no individual with level 1 person-in-charge food safety certification. Obtain level 1 person-in-charge food safety certification.

Comments:

Gave person-in-charge (PIC) bodily fluid clean up procedure along with this report.

Backflow prevention device testing/certification scheduled (Troy Plumbing), but not yet completed.

Obtain level 1 person-in-charge food safety certification for at least one employee per shift. Multiple sources are available for taking this class both in-person and online.

May 17

• Tasty Treat, 129 College S.t, Piqua: Standard Inspection.

Personal items stored improperly. Observed employee beverage stored on top of the microwave.

Unnecessary chemicals stored on premises. Observed bug spray stored in the restroom.

Outer opening not protected. Observed light coming through the underside of the side door. Install door sweep to prevent pest entry.

Observed boxed single-use cones stored on the ground. Ensure all single-use items are stored in a clean, dry location at least 6 inches off the ground.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed 3-compartment sink with gap between wall. Seal so that it is smooth and easily cleanable.

No covered receptacle in women’s restroom. Obtain a lid for the trashcan in the restroom.

Comments:

At the time of inspection, hand-sinks were observed adequately stocked. Cold foods observed at 41F or below and hot foods at 135F or above. Keep up the good work, Miami County Public Health appreciates the effort put forth by your facility.