Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 24

• Ruby Tuesday, 1780 W. Market St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Cleanliness of equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils – Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. A mold like build up was observed on the soda gun in the bar area.

Controlling pests – Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. A presence of gnats were observed in the bar area.

During the follow up inspection, the food on the salad bar was observed cold holding at 41F and below. The walk in cooler and prep coolers in the back of house were also cold holding below 41 F.

No pest were observed during the inspection. Continue working with pest control to ensure pest are controlled in the facility.

Continue working on repairs within the facility. During the inspection, the person in charge stated that many items are scheduled to be repaired and are currently on back order. Keep MCPH updated on repairs as they occur.

Miami County Public Health appreciates all the efforts to return this facility back into compliance with the Ohio Uniform Food code.

• Clopay – Troy C, 1400 W. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Repeat; Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed coffee build up and dirty old towels inside the coffee vending machine.

Health timer was tested and observed working. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

• Clopay – Troy A Receiving, 1400 W. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Clopay Building Products Shipping Market C, 1400 W. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Clopay Building Products Hardware Market C, 1400 W. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Clopay Building Products FIP Market C, 1400 W. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Clopay Building Products Coachman Market C, 1400 W. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Clopay Building Products Pan 1 Market C, 1400 W. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 25

• Dollar General Store #7976, 965 S. Miami St., West Milton: Standard Inspection.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed dirty shelving in the reach-in coolers, specifically where the eggs are stored. Please ensure these areas are clean to prevent contamination.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.

At the time of inspection, documentation proving level 1 Person-In-Charge Food Safety Training could not be provided.

May 27

• Burger King #5473, 1408 Covington Ave., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

Repeat; Observed equipment and utensils not being air dried.

Repeat; Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed a wooden plank nailed onto the walk-in cooler door. Upon re-inspection, the district manager stated that they are having the walk-in cooler door repaired and then will remove the wooden plank.

Repeat; Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the slushie machine in disrepair. PIC stated the slushie machine is to be replaced like for like.

Repeat; Backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required.

Repeat; Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed walk-in freezer missing the door latch. Replace door latch and secure.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Fixed equipment installation – spacing or sealing – Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the prep-sink not properly sealed to the wall. Reseal and secure.

Backflow prevention – air gap – Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed inadequate air gap on the prep-sink. Implement a sufficient air gap.

Plumbing system – maintained in good repair – Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed the dry-stock and drive thru soda machine drains clogged for unknown reasons with standing water surrounding them. Repair.

Lighting – intensity (10 FC) – Light intensity less than ten foot candles in required areas. Observed lighting of 2.5 foot candles in the walk-in cooler. Implement greater lighting to meet 10 foot candle requirement.

Ventilation hood systems – adequacy – Ventilation hood system not sufficient to prevent grease or condensation buildup. Observed missing hood vent piece upon inspection. PIC stated hood vents were pulled for cleaning. Ensure entire hood vent system is in place before using grease producing equipment.

Upon re-inspection, the facility has corrected several violations noted during the previous inspection. Continue to work to correct the necessary violations. Improvement during re-inspection was satisfactory.

• Long Shots, 2315 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy: Standard/30 Day Inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed hot dogs that were prepped 8 days prior to the inspection. Discussed with PIC that TCS foods must be discarded within 7 days of being prepped. PIC discarded the container of hot-dogs.

Corrected During Inspection; Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed the following food in working containers and not properly labeled: 1. Pretzel salt 2. BBQ sauce 3. Garlic parm sauce 4. Spray bottle of water Upon informing the person in charge, all working containers were labeled with their common name.

Facility was clean and orderly at time of inspection.

Ensure all working containers are labeled with their common name.