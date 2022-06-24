Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 27

• Evenflo, 1801 Commerce Dr., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Health timer functioning as required. Coffee machine satisfactory. Ambient air temperature 36F. Operation satisfactory at time of inspection.

• Evenflo, 1800 Commerce Dr., Piqua: Standard Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Comments:

Lockout mechanism functioning as required. Refrigerator ambient temperature of 41F. Freezer ambient temperature of 10F. Micro market satisfactory at time of inspection.

• Dragon City, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical; Person-in-chare (PIC) not ensuring employees are properly sanitizing equipment and utensils and monitoring of sanitizer parameters.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of storage and use of toxic materials.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations.

Critical; Person in charge did not ensure their employees are properly trained in food safety.

Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Critical; Person in charge could not produce the employee illness reporting policy. A copy of the policy was given at time of inspection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Handwashing sign(s) not posted in the bathroom. Upon informing the person in charge, a hand washing sign was placed in the bathroom.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed food in the reach in cooler that was uncovered. Upon informing the PIC, the containers of food were wrapped.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed egg roll dough stored next to raw chicken in the walk-in cooler. Upon informing the PIC, the dough was moved to a different location.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed a build up on the can opener. Upon informing the PIC, the can opener was removed and taken to the 3 compartment sink to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed tofu in the prep cooler cold holding at 50F. Upon informing the PIC, the tofu was discarded.

Critical; Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed the following items without a date mark: 1. Shredded cabbage 2. Cooked noodles 3. Cooked chicken 4. Cooked egg rolls

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Observed a spray bottle filled with an orange liquid without a label. Upon informing the PIC, the spray bottle was discarded.

Personal care items stored improperly. Observed employee drinks stored above containers of flour. The refrigerator near the lobby was observed with food for customers and personal items. Ensure there is a designated area for personal items.

Ambient air and water thermometers are not accurate. Observed the thermometer on the walk in cooler displaying an inaccurate temperature of 50F. Ensure the thermometer is repaired.

Corrected During Inspection; Observed several working food containers that were not properly labeled. Upon informing the PIC, the containers were labeled with their common name.

Outer opening not protected. Observed sunlight shinning through the bottom of the back screen door. Ensure a door sweep is installed at the bottom of the door to prevent pest from entering the facility.

Corrected During Inspection; Improper storage of food items. Observed food being stored on the ground in the walk in freezer. Ensure food is stored at least 6 inches off the ground.

Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed a wiping cloth stored out of solution. Upon informing the person in charge, the cloth was moved to the dirty cloth container to be cleaned.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed egg roll dough being stored in non-food grade grocery bags in the walk-in. Upon informing the PIC, the dough was removed from the grocery bag.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed gaskets on the prep cooler, walk in cooler, and walk in freezer in disrepair.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed the following residential items inside the facility: 1. Refrigerator 2. Blender 3. Microwave 4. Two crock-pots Ensure all equipment is approved and tested by a recognized testing agency.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the gaskets and handles on equipment unclean with food debris build up.

Adequate area and/or receptacles for refuse, recyclable, or returnables not provided. Observed no trash can near the hand sink in the front area.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed a build up of grease along the floor and wall under the grill line.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed a large amount of ice build up in the walk in freezer.

Observed mops sitting in the mop bucket drying. Ensure mops are hung to properly air dry.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed the wall behind the grill line and prep sink missing a cove base.

Light intensity less than fifty foot candles in required areas. Observed the lighting in prep areas between 10-40 foot candles.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

Comments:

At the time of inspection, the Person-In-Charge (PIC) did not attain food safety training as required by 5/20.

Due to the history of non-compliance involving the Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code, the License Holder is hereby ordered to appear before Dennis Propes, the Health Commissioner, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM for a pre-administrative hearing. This hearing will be held at Miami County Public Health, 510 West Water Street, Suite 130, Troy, OH 45373.

At this hearing please be prepared to discuss the history of non-compliance and disregard for food safety at this food service. The food service history of inspections can be found on the Miami County Public Health’s website under Quick Links, Inspection Reports.

A pre-administrative hearing is the step prior to taking the food service to the Board of Health for action on the food service license. The pre-administrative hearing is also an opportunity to present an action plan to address the issues at the food service.